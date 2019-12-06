Dr Reddy’s launches generic deferasirox tablets in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Exjade (deferasirox) tablets for oral suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Exjade brand had US sales of approximately $113 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in September 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy’s Deferasirox tablets are available in 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg dosage strengths in bottle count sizes of 30.

The Hyderabad-based company also launched Deferasirox film-coated tablets, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Jadenu (deferasirox) film-coated tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Jadenu brand had US sales of approximately $470 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in September 2019 according to IQVIA Health, a release said.