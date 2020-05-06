Dr Reddy’s launches generic Desmopressin Acetate injection in US

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Desmopressin Acetate Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) injection.
The launched product has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). DDAVP is a trademark owned or licensed by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc
“The launch of Desmopressin Injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company,’’ Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release on Wednesday.
Isaac Liu, Co-CEO of SunGen, said: “We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to markets around the world.”
The DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) injection brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $20.9 million for the most recent twelve months ending March 2020, according to IQVIA Health.
The drug is generally indicated for treatment of some types of haemophilia.
