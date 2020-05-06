Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches generic Desmopressin Acetate injection in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Desmopressin Acetate Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) injection.

The launched product has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). DDAVP is a trademark owned or licensed by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc

“The launch of Desmopressin Injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company,’’ Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release on Wednesday.

Isaac Liu, Co-CEO of SunGen, said: “We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to markets around the world.”

The DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) injection brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $20.9 million for the most recent twelve months ending March 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

The drug is generally indicated for treatment of some types of haemophilia.

Published on May 06, 2020
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Isuzu Motors India to recommence production from Sri City Plant