Dr Reddy's launches generic Invanz injection in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, on Wednesday, announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Invanz approved by the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

"We are pleased to bring this important product to market at this time. We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr Reddy’s, has enabled the execution of this launch," Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddys said in a release.

To treat bacterial infections

Ertapenemis is used to prevent and treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma Ltd, Srinivas Sadu said.

“We are delighted about this collaboration, as it brings together Dr Reddys’ experienced marketing and distribution capabilities and Gland Pharma’s robust development and manufacturing capabilities. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilization of this dedicated Penem facility," Srinivas Sadu said.

The Invanz brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $205 million MAT (moving annual total) for the recent twelve months ending in March 2021, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddys Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.