Dr Reddy’s launches generic of Syprine capsules

Published on February 07, 2020

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched trientine hydrochloride capsules, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine capsules, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to provide this convenient alternative for patients, pharmacists and distribution partners,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO and Head of Dr Reddy’s North America Generics, said in a release. “Our product can be stored at room temperature (20°C to 25°C) throughout the product shelf life of 24 months.’’

The Syprine brand and generic products had US sales of approximately $94.2 million for the 12 months up to December 2019, according to IMS Health.

Syprine is a trademark of Alton Pharma.

