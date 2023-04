Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Treprostinil Injection in the U.S. market.

The launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Treprostinil injection is a prostacyclin mimetic indicated for patients who require a transition from epoprostenol, to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration.