Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Emend

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fosaprepitant for Injection, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Emend (Fosaprepitant) for injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said: “This is an addition to our injectable portfolio in the U.S. market as we continue to augment our product offering and drive growth for the hospital segment.”

The Emend for Injection brand had an U.S. sales of approximately $279 million for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2019 according to IQVIA Health. Emend is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Dr Reddy’s Fosaprepitant for Injection is available in 150 mg single-dose vial for reconstitution.