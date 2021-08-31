Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Librax in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 31, 2021

Brings out chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide capsules

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax (chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Librax® brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $105.9 million for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021, according to IQVIA Health.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5mg/2.5mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100, the company said in a release.

pharmaceutical
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
