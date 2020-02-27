Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Vimovo

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has announced the first-to-market launch of naproxen and esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets. They are the therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vimovo, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“This launch is a testament to our core strengths in the areas of research and development and intellectual property,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s, said in a release. “We are excited to be a part of forming the first generic market for Vimovo tablets and to provide an affordable treatment alternative for patients.”

The Vimovo brand had US sales of approximately $414 million for the 12 months ended December 2019, according to IQVIA Health.