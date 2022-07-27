Dr Reddy’s launches generic Bortezomib injection in US

Hyderabad, July 27 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Bortezomib for Injection, the generic equivalent of Velcade (bortezomib) Injection, in the US market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Velcade brand and generic had US sales of approximately $1.2 billion in the 12 months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA Health. Velcade is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Bortezomib for Injection, is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 ml single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous or intravenous use, according to a release issued on Wednesday.

Bortezomib for injection is a proteasome inhibitor indicated for treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.