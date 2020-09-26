Companies

Dr. Reddy's launches imethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 26, 2020 Published on September 26, 2020

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) delayed-release capsules, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Tecfidera brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health, according to a statement..

Dr. Reddy’s Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules are available in 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively.

Tecfidera is a trademark of Biogen.

