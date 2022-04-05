Dr Reddy’s launches new generic injection in US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Injection, the generic equivalent of Solu-Medrol (methylprednisolone sodium succinate for injection) in the U.S. market with approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Solu-Medrol brand and generic had U.S. sales of $144 million for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2022, according to IQVIA Health, the company said.

Dr Reddy’s Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Injection is supplied in 40 mg/vial,125 mg/vial single-dose vials each carton containing 25 vials; 500 mg and 1 gm multi-dose vial each carton containing 1 vial.

It is generally indicated for the treatment of arthritis, blood disorders, allergic reactions, certain cancers and immune system disorders, among others.