Dr Reddy’s launches nutrition drink

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has entered into the nutrition segment of the domestic market with the launch of its diabetes nutrition drink, Celevida.

It’s the first-of-its-kind under Dr Reddy’s nutrition portfolio and has been clinically proven to help manage blood glucose levels among Indian patients.

The brand ‘Celevida’ is derived from two words ‘Celebration’ and ‘Vida’ , which means ‘Celebrate Life’. It is available in two flavours – Kesar Elachi and Chocolate.

“We are pleased to mark our foray into the nutrition segment with Celevida, which will address unmet nutrition needs of the patients in India,’’ M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said in a release here on Thursday.

Dr Reddy’s Celevida is formulated to have high protein (28-30per cent), high fiber (12-18per cent) and slowly digested carbohydrates,which will support in managing the postprandial blood glucose response and satiety.

The product contains high amount of plant protein that comes from Soy, Ragi and Gram flours. The product has 20 vitamins and minerals, and ingredient such as Folate, Iron, Magnesium, Pantothenic acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C that would further support in managing tiredness and fatigue..