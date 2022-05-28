Dr Reddy’s launches Pemetrexed injection in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Pemetrexed for Injection, the generic equivalent of Alimta (pemetrexed for injection) in the US market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Alimta brand and generic had US sales of approximately $1,239 million for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2022 according to IQVIA Health, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Friday.

Dr Reddy’s Pemetrexed for Injection, is supplied in 100 mg and 500 mg single-dose vials. It is generally initiated for certain types of cancer.