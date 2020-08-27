Dr Reddy’s launches Penicillamine Capsules in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Penicillamine Capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cuprimine (penicillamine) Capsules approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the US market.

The Cuprimine brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $80 million for the 12 months ended in June 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy’s Penicillamine is available as 250 mg capsules in a bottle count sizes of 100, according to a release.