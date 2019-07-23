Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches Ramelteon tablets in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Ramelteon tablets, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Rozerem (ramelteon) tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Rozerem brand had US sales of approximately $91.3 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2019 according to IQVIA Health. Rozerem is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Dr Reddy’s Ramelteon Tablets, are available as 8 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30, 100, and 1000.

Published on July 23, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Reliance Industries’ stake sale talks with Saudi Aramco hit roadblock