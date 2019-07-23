Dr Reddy’s launches Ramelteon tablets in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Ramelteon tablets, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Rozerem (ramelteon) tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Rozerem brand had US sales of approximately $91.3 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2019 according to IQVIA Health. Rozerem is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Dr Reddy’s Ramelteon Tablets, are available as 8 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30, 100, and 1000.