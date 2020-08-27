Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches Wilson’s disease treatment capsules in US

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Penicillamine capsules, used for treatment of Wilson’s disease and cystinuria, in the US market.

The company announced the launch of Penicillamine capsules USP in the strength of 250 mg after it was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Cuprimine capsules in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Cuprimine brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 80 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020, Dr Reddy’s said.

The capsules are indicated in the treatment of Wilson’s disease, cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday closed 0.20 per cent lower at ₹4,429.05 per scrip on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.