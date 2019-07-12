Companies

Dr Reddy’s plant gets five observations from USFDA

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

File photo

Dr Reddy’s scrip lost 0.77 per cent on the BSE on Friday to end at Rs 2331.60

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued five observations on a manufacturing unit of pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd here.

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s said the company has been issued a Form 483 with five observations by the US Regulator after completion of the audit of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing plant 2 at Bollaram, Hyderabad.

“We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline,” Dr Reddy’s said. It however did not provide any details about the observations made by the regulator.

As per the USFDA norms, Form 483 notifies the company’s management of objectionable conditions.

Dr Reddy’s scrip lost 0.77 per cent on the BSE on Friday to end at Rs 2331.60.

Published on July 12, 2019
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Next Story

EdTech company CollegeDekho acquires New Delhi-based Scholarship Facilitation Services
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
EdTech company CollegeDekho acquires New Delhi-based Scholarship Facilitation Services