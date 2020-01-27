Dr Reddy's posts Rs 570-cr loss in Q3

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has posted a Rs 570-crore consolidated loss in the third quarter ended December 2019.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the Hyderabad-based company had earned a net profit of Rs 485 crore. The total revenue, however, grew 14 per cent to Rs 4,384 cr (Rs 3,850 cr).

“The profits were impacted due to a trigger-based impairment charge taken on a few products, including generic Nuvaring,” Co-Chairman and MD, G.V. Prasad, said in a release.

“The current quarter performance has been good across all our businesses and we achieved strong EBITDA margins," he added.