Hyderabad, Oct 28

The net profit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has increased 12 per cent at Rs 1,113 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to Rs 9,920 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company grew by 21 per cent at Rs 6,306 crore, as against Rs 5,763 crore in the year-ago period.

“We are pleased with the strong financial performance in the current quarter, driven by the launch of Lenalidomide capsules in the US market. Our focus is to build a robust pipeline with products that improve affordability and access to patients globally,’‘ said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy’s, in a release on Friday.

“We continue to progress well in our productivity, innovation and sustainability agenda,’‘ he added.