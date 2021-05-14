Companies

Dr Reddy’s Q4 net down 28% at ₹554 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 14, 2021

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd net profit decreased 28 per cent at ₹554 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against ₹764 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based drug maker increased 7 per cent at ₹4,728 crore compared to ₹4,432 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year ended March 31, 2021, net profit decreased 2 per cent at ₹1,915 crore ( ₹1,950 crore). The total revenue increased 9 per cent at ₹18,972 crore ( ₹17,460 crore).

There was an impairment charge at ₹6.8 billion in FY21, which was taken considering the triggers which occurred during the year.

“In FY21, we continued to grow across our businesses, enhance productivity and strengthen our development pipeline. We are prioritising our efforts to launch Sputnik V vaccine across India while working on the development and commercialisation of several drugs for the treatment of mild to severe Covid-19 infections,” GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy’s said in a statement.

Covid drugs

Dr Reddy’s will continue to focus on Covid-19 portfolio to bring multiple preventive and curative treatment options, including a vaccine.

The company, which launched Spuntnik V in India on Friday will ensure “widest reach in the shortest possible time. It ramped up supplies of Remedisivir to meet with the higher demand due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in India. It is also selling Avigan (Favipiravir) in India and is conducting phase 3 trials in North America for outpatient settings with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

“We developed 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) in collaboration with DRDO lab and also working on Molnupiravir, Baricitinib and several other Covid drugs for treatment ranging from mild to severe conditions,’’ it said.

Published on May 14, 2021

