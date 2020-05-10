Dr Reddy’s recalls 1,752 bottles of heartburn drug in the US

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling 1,752 bottles of generic heartburn medicine in the US after the American health regulator found quality issues with the product.
As per the latest Enforcement Report by the the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based drug firm is voluntarily recalling 1,752 bottles (1,000 count) of 40 mg Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release capsules in the US.
The ongoing Class III recall is on account of “Discolouration” and because the product contains brown pellets, USFDA said.
As per the US health regulator, a class III recall is initiated in a situation “in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences“.
The recalled product lot has been manufactured at Dr Reddy’s Bachupally manufacturing facility in Telangana and is being recalled by the company’s US-based arm.
Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release capsules are indicated to reduce the amount of acid in the stomach and other symptoms associated with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
In February last year, the company had announced recall of 20,78,490 bottles of Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules in the US market.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...