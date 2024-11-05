Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ consolidated net profit declined 9 per cent to ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, as against ₹1,480 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the Hyderabad-based company’s revenue increased 17 per cent to ₹8,016 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹6,880 crore in the year-ago period.

“We delivered another good quarter and maintained the growth momentum across businesses,’‘ G V Prasad, Co-chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s said.

“We made progress on our future growth drivers, operationalised our venture with Nestle and completed the acquisition of Nicotinell and related brands. We will continue to drive efficiency, strengthen our core businesses, and positively impact patient lives through science and innovation.’‘ Prasad added.