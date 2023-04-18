Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has roped in fitness enthusiast, actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for Rebalanz Vitors.

Launched in 2018 in the ready-to-serve fruit beverage segment, Rebalanz Vitors is available at chemist stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa and on Big Basket. It comes in two different refreshing flavors–Apple and Orange.

Sonu Sood said, “I am delighted to be partnering with Dr. Reddy’s, a brand which echoes my views on fitness and adopting a healthy lifestyle. I have always advocated to make the right choices in life and trust Rebalanz Vitors to be the perfect rehydration partner for all health-conscious enthusiasts.”

M.V. Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and health. We are happy to partner with him and announce him as the face of Rebalanz Vitors.”

“With increasing consciousness in India about health and healthier alternates for daily nutrition, Rebalanz Vitors becomes the partner to help in rehydration,’‘ he added.