Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced on Thursday that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders, it said in a statement adding that “Dr Reddy’s will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONO™ to be available in two strengths, 10mg and 20mg.”

Acid Peptic Disorders (APD), which include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), are very common in India. A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37-39 per cent. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heart burn and epigastric pain as common symptoms.

MV Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations to meet unmet needs and enhance standard of care.”

About Vonoprazan:

Vonoprazan is PCAB, which suppresses the gastric acid secretion by inhibiting the proton pump potassium exchange. Compared to the traditional acid suppressing molecules , Vonoprazan has unique attributes like Complete proton pump inhibition with first dose, longer duration of action resulting in effective control of Nocturnal Acid Breakthrough and meal independent dosing, the statement said.

Vonoprazan is proven to be effective and approved for the treatment of reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, prevention of reoccurrence of gastric ulcer or duodenal ulcer during low-dose aspirin administration or NSAIDs administration, as an adjunct to Helicobacter pylori eradication associated with: Gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, gastric MALT lymphoma, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, the stomach after endoscopic resection of early stage cancer or Helicobacter Pylori gastritis.