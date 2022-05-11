Dr. Reddy’s, South Korean firm partner for gastric diseases drug

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into an exclusive partnership with South Korea-based HK inno.N Corporation for the supply and commercialisation of its Tegoprazan, which is indicated for gastrointestinal diseases in India and some emerging markets.

Tegoprazan, which contains novel potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs), will provide a new option for the treatment of gastric acid-related and motility-impaired diseases such as erosive/non-erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD / NERD), gastric and duodenal ulcers, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-mediated ulcers, and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

Under this partnership, HK inno.N Corporation will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Tegoprazan, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local clinical development, registration, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.

“Tegoprazan induces fast onset of action, potentially offering significant clinical benefit in acid-related disorders. It is already approved in South Korea and China,” a Dr. Reddy’s statement has said. It is under registration and clinical development in several countries globally, including the US.

Exclusive rights

Dr. Reddy’s will have the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Tegoprazan under its own trademark in these markets for 10 years from the first commercial launch. “HK inno.N Corporation will receive an upfront licensing fee, and will be eligible for potential regulatory milestone payments and royalties on net product sales,” it said.

“Gastroenterology has been a key focus area for us. This collaboration is a multi-country deal for a novel molecule that addresses unmet needs in India and emerging markets,” said MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer (Branded Markets-India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s.