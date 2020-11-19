Companies

Dr Reddy’s starts detailed investigation into anonymous complaint

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

The investigation is being carried out by an independent US law firm

Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with improper benefits.

The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary and a global office in Ukraine.

“Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of US laws,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The investigation is being carried out by a independent US law firm, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said without providing details.

Published on November 19, 2020
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
companies
