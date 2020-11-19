Dr Reddy’s starts detailed investigation into anonymous complaint

Drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint regarding healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries being provided with improper benefits.

The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary and a global office in Ukraine.

“Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of US laws,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The investigation is being carried out by a independent US law firm, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said without providing details.