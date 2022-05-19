Dr Reddy’s Q4 net profit down 76% at ₹88 crore

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s consolidated net profit declined 76 per cent at ₹88 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to ₹362 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The revenue of the Hyderabad-based company grew by 15 per cent at ₹5,437 crore against ₹4,728 crore in Q4 FY21.

For the full year-ended March 31,2022, Dr Reddy’s posted a 37 per cent increase in net profit at ₹2,357 crore on a revenue of ₹21,439 crore, which is a 13 per cent increase over previous year’s revenue of ₹18,972 crore.

“We delivered healthy growth in revenue though profits have been impacted by the impairment charges. In spite of multiples external challenges, our core businesses performed well driven by an increase in market share, some strong launches and productivity improvement,’‘ GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s said in a release.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 (600 per cent) per equity share of ₹5 each for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 38th annual general meeting (AGM).