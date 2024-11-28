Chennai-based real estate developer, DRA Homes, today announced that it has signed on actress Rashmika Mandanna, as its brand ambassador.

The company, which has so far developed 10 million sq ft of (mostly) residential space in Chennai, expects to add 2.7 m sq ft from its nine ongoing and six upcoming projects. Rashmika, who co-starred with Amitabh Bacchan, Goodbye, will help in this effort.

The actor has endorsed many brands and products, such as McDonald’s, Kalyan Jewellers, Bisk Farm, Cashify and Dabur Honey and in 2023 was the first Indian ambassador to the Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger.

Addressing a press conference here today, Rajneeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA Homes, said the company is likely to end 2024-25 with a turnover of Rs 500 crore, compared with Rs 300 crore in the previous year.

The company was started in 1982 in Bengaluru under the brand name Ranka, but moved to Chennai in 2013 with the entire footprint now in the city.

It is present in Bengaluru as a joint venture partner but expanding on its own there. DRA is also foraying in to Pune, said Rathod.

The Chennai residential market is ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 crore of which the company has a 3 per cent share.

DRA is aiming at 5 per cent market share in two years. DRA is present in the middle to upper segment with ticket size of ₹75 lakhs to ₹1.50 crore, he said.

Total Inventory for 2025-26 will be around ₹2,800 crore, and developable area for above inventory is 3.7 million sq ft and for 2026-27 Inventory value will be ₹4,000 crore (5.30 Mn Sq ft) Investment will roughly be around 25 per cent of the Inventory amount. For 2025-26 the Investment is about 700 cr & for 26-27 its about ₹1000 crore, he said.