Dream11, Puma India collaborate to launch athleisure brand

In a bid to strengthen fan engagement, leading fantasy sports platform Dream11 and global sportswear brand Puma have collaborated to launch an athleisure collection. The brands have co-created an exclusive range that will sold under the label called PUMAxDream11.
Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports, said, “This is a strategic collaboration with sportswear brand Puma to strengthen Dream 11’s offline brand affinity. We share a common vision to grow the culture of sports in India. We believe this new collection will resonate well with our 100 million fans and enable us to strengthen our offline engagement with them.”
Jain added that the two brands also believe this will also strengthen the overall athleisure culture in the country.
The merchandise assortment includes t-shirts, flip-flops and caps and will be available online on the FanCode Shop, at exclusive Puma stores and Puma.com.
Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and South-East Asia, said, the athelisure category in the country is projected to grow 20-25 per cent for the next five years. “As the leading sportswear brand in the country, we continue to look at opportunities to engage with our consumers and undertake new initiatives which will help expand the athleisure category in the country. This collaboration will not only enable us to tap into the business opportunity in the category but also deepen our engagement with consumers,” he added.
“Creating an exclusive PUMAxDream11 range will give Dream11’s 100 million users access to sport-inspired merchandise infused with Puma DNA,” Ganguly said.
Given the current restrictions on retail stores due to the second pandemic wave, in the first phase the collection is being launched across 70 Puma stores. The sportswear brand will gradually ramp up distribution across all its exclusive stores as restrictions ease out.
