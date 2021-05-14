DronaHQ offers $50,000 worth fund to Covid relief related apps

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
DronaHQ, an India-based SaaS company, is extending help in the form of technical support in order to allow citizens to combat the pandemic impacts and better fight the ongoing emergency.
The company will continue to use its platform, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts and support the development of digital tools that support the supply and purchase of critical services like oxygen cylinders and medicines. The company said that it will be allocating a $50,000 fund worth of support in order to facilitate the development of Covid-19 relief related applications that anyone is trying to build.
Users who are building tracking solutions for oxygen cylinder, medicine supply, hospital bed availability; and organisations that need to quickly add covid relief support portals in their apps can use this opportunity to speed up the process and take their apps live.
"It is in times like these we all must join forces, and be of aid to those in need. If you have an idea that tech can support, reach out to us. If you are a team working on coronavirus pandemic relief solutions, email us to gain access to our platform and build your solution at speed," said co-founder and MD, Jinen Dedhia.
The company had shared a blog post detailing how users have been utilizing their platform to overcome the difficult situation. Technology and social media have proven to be helpful in these times as it is allowing organizations and individuals with Covid-19 related app use-cases like daily health reports.
