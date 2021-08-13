Drone delivery start-up Skye Air in talks to raise funds

Skye Air, a drone delivery technology solutions provider, is in talks with Alternative Global India, a management consulting firm in drone and electric mobility space, for strategic funding for its expansion plan.

With the drone delivery market heating up and rising expectations that the Government may announce new drone rules around August 15, Skye Air, as one of the front runners in drone delivery, is looking to expand its wings.

The tech start-up Skye Air, founded by Chandra Prakash and Swapnik Jakkampudi in 2019, is engaged in various beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trials. It has been carrying out BVLOS trials for healthcare deliveries in Telangana and Karnataka.

Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility, said, “Skye Air is in talks with multiple strategic investors including the leading drone consulting firm Alternative Global for fresh funding, primarily for team expansion and product development. This will enable us to launch our solutions across India.”

Expectation of new regulations

The technology is ripe and the regulators are currently putting a favourable and industry friendly framework in place. There is an expectation of new drone rules that will ensure the potential of unmanned aerial vehicles can be exploited in compliance with the highest security and data protection standards.

Alternative Global India is a management consulting firm with offices in India, UK, USA, and Israel. It helps businesses and governments in the area of drones and EVs. AGI is in talks with 2-3 more drone delivery start-ups besides Skye Air for strategic investment and partnerships.

AGI has a network of over 70 companies globally in the drone space and more than 100 companies in the EV space, and has been actively investing in drone and EV start-ups.