Drone Destination has unveiled ‘Drone Hub,’ an advanced e-commerce platform dedicated to all things drone-related.

The platform features an extensive selection of products, including drones, drone parts, consumables, avionics, and BIS-approved drone batteries.

This new venture aims to bolster the rapidly expanding Indian drone industry by ensuring a reliable supply chain and providing efficient after-sales service. As the demand for drone-related products continues to surge, ‘Drone Hub’ meets the the critical need for dependable and locally available components, further reinforcing Drone Destination’s commitment to advancing the drone ecosystem in India.

With Drone Hub, Drone Destination said it aims to position itself as a key player in fostering innovation and growth within the sector.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Drone Destination is at the forefront of India’s drone industry, offering a range of services, from certified drone pilot training to state-of-the-art DaaS solutions across various sectors, including agriculture and infrastructure.

“

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit