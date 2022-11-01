DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd, a Pune-headquartered integrated drone ecosystem start-up, today announced its plans to acquire over 100 (as mentioned in the DRHP) new drones as a part of its expansion plan. Further, the company plans to train 500+ pilots and 25 instructors annually starting in 2023.

Commenting on the initiatives, Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd, said, “ We have built a highly skilled and experienced team of trainers, data professionals and sector experts to offer a holistic ecosystem, ranging from learning solutions to services and manufacturing within the first five years of our inception”.

He added, “ Being a 40+ people team, we are now embarking on a 2.0 vision of growth and value creation – with our listing plans and investment plans fortified. We are proud to be the first drone start-up in India to aim for listing and to take the drone ecosystem in the country to the next level.”

DroneAcharya AI was the one of the first private players to receive a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certified RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization) license in 2022. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots.

The company has rolled out several concise and industry-relevant Drone and GIS courses designed to upskill and empower young Indians to build a new-age career within the drone ecosystem. The company wishes to manufacture customised 100 per cent indigenous drones and offers land and underwater surveying services

IPO plans

Recently, the company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME platform for its initial public offering and planned to offer 62.90 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each through the book-building route. The book-running lead manager to the issue is Corporate Capital Ventures (CCV).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit