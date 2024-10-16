PDRL, a leading innovator in drone technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s top-tier software powerhouse, Stratus LLC, specialising in unmanned aviation technology. This strategic alliance will integrate PDRL’s cutting-edge AeroGCS software with Stratus LLC’s renowned UAVProf Drone Simulator, creating an unparalleled synergy to reshape drone operations in both countries.

PDRL’s AeroGCS software is recognised as a leading ground control solution for drones, particularly within India’s fast-growing agricultural sector, where PDRL holds a 70 per cent market share. Stratus LLC’s UAVProf, a drone simulation platform, is widely used for UAV training and the development of drone control algorithms. Together, the integration of AeroGCS and UAVProf will offer a comprehensive package for seamless drone operation and simulation, meeting the growing demand for innovative UAV solutions.

Furthermore, the collaboration will also emphasise joint research and development initiatives to ensure the smooth integration of both technologies. The feedback gathered from both markets will enhance products to meet local regulatory requirements and improve customer satisfaction.

“We are delighted to embark on this strategic partnership with Stratus LLC, which marks a significant step forward for PDRL. By combining our AeroGCS platform with their advanced UAV simulation tools, we’re pushing the boundaries of unmanned aviation, and these combined efforts are expected to pave the way for future innovations in drone technology not only in Russia and India but also on a global scale. This collaboration represents a key milestone in our mission to drive innovation and elevate drone technology,” said Anil Chandaliya, Founder of PDRL.

