Droom crosses 3 lakh dealers on its platform

Online automobile marketplace Droom on Monday said that it has created the largest automobile dealer community in the world, with over three lakh auto dealers now on the platform.

These dealers are spread across 830 cities, the company claimed.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Droom, told BusinessLine that the company is helping address the demand gap for automobiles in the country.

Demand-supply gap

Physical stores lack the ability to match customer expectation on the demand, resulting in having cars that they are unable to sell.

“It is a demand problem. And that is because physical stores are unable to give you (customers) the selection, unable to give you a standardised experience, unable to give you satisfaction around pricing and through an online demand channel, we are able to fulfil that,” Aggarwal said.

The company said it helped its registered dealers with tools to aid them in selling their vehicles, and also gave dealers connect to the people who access Droom to purchase automobiles.

“We provide them (dealers) all sorts of technology and tools — AI, marketing, catalogue service, payments — and access to 50 million people who come to Droom online,” said Aggarwal.