Dubai-based Al Madina Group launches its first hypermarket in Bengaluru

Dubai based Al Madina Group entered the Indian market with the opening of its first hypermarket in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Spanning a total area of 45,000 sq ft in two floors, Mango Hypermarket, located near Gear School Road in the technology suburb of Doddakannelli, has a parking space for 150 cars.

Customers can shop for electronics, home appliances, household goods, stationery, toys, garments, fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from local farmers, fresh meats and fish, groceries, sports goods, health and beauty products. A live bakery section that will serve breads, cakes, pastries is an added attraction.

“We plan to invest Rs 100 crore in India in the next two years. Besides this hypermarket, we plan to open three more in Bengaluru in the next two years which will generate employment opportunities for 3,000 people” Muhammedali, Operations Head for the Dubai headquartered Al Madina Group told BusinessLine.

He expects Mango Hypermarket, which was set up with an investment of Rs 25 crore, to generate Rs 20-Rs 25 lakh in sales on a daily basis.

Asked about the locations of the new hypermarkets, Muhammedali said “we are in talks with various parties for the same and will reveal it once we sign up with them.”

The company has partnered with Pantaloons to offer trendy fashion garments, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. Nuts, chocolates and dates procured from local and international markets including Saudi, Jordan, Iran, Oman, Turkey and Europe will also be on offer.

Al Madina Group is a business conglomerate that started its entry in UAE with a small supermarket in 1971 and now has a diversified portfolio consisting of 100 Al Madina Supermarkets and Hypermarkets across the UAE.