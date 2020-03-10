Dubai’s GP Global bags Hindalco order for biomass boiler

UAE-headquartered GP Global is set to provide non-conventional energy solutions to Indian industries. The oil and gas trading firm is setting up a biomass boiler for metals major Hindalco Ltd, even as it is in talks with pharmaceuticals and ceramics players, among others, to provide similar solutions.

GP Global (formerly Gulf Petrochem Group) is exploring non-conventional energy sectors to strengthen its position in the Indian market, said a top company official.

“India is a market which is close to the heart of GP Global. Biomass is one of the strategic decisions by the group to further its presence in India. So, to grab this opportunity at this point of time, we decided to start our biomass journey from India,” Prerit Goel, Director at GP Global, told BusinessLine over the phone.

“Currently, we are partnering with Hindalco to set up a 33 tonnes per hour biomass boiler for their facility. This will generate power using biomass briquettes. It will be utilised as a captive power plant and will cater to 30 per cent of Hindalco’s power needs,” he added. The project will involve a capex of ₹25-35 crore. The energy generated can be used for small and big thermal installations, replacing coal and furnace oil, and LPG.

Growing demand

“As we started operating with Hindalco, there have been inquiries from other players — from pharmaceuticals and tile making sectors, among others. So the demand for this vertical is growing,” said Goel.

The company is focussed on completing the Hindalco project in six-eight months. “We are building the boiler on a build-own-operate basis with a contract for 10 years. We will install the boiler, which is in the final stage of the order. It takes usually 1-1.5 years to complete the project for such high-pressure high-power steam boilers. We will take up the next project after the successful commissioning of this project,” he added.

The biomass boilers designed by GP Global can take any raw material including rice husk, bagasse and other agricultural waste. “We are also excited to explore municipal solid waste — waste to energy projects — besides exploring supply logistics for natural gas players including in the city gas distribution space. We will be bidding for tenders,” Goel said.