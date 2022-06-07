Dubverse.ai raises $800K in seed funding round

Dubverse.ai, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) video content dubbing and creation platform has raised $8,00,000 in seed funding round led by global funds including Kalaari Capital.

The dubbing platform plans to use the funds to construct a creative tool.

Anuja Dhawan, Co-founder, Dubverse said, “In a world connected by globalisation and divided by languages, we at Dubverse have set out on a mission to make every video multilingual. We want to deliver the power of AI to each and every creator, allowing them to reach more people with the same content.”

The company aims to break the language barrier by broadcasting speeches from the global leaders at the United Nations or “Mann Ki Baat” from India’s Prime Minister Modi real-time in all languages and dialects of India and the world. It is also committed to make the internet a more inclusive place by simplifying technology that is accessible to all and enabling each and every creator to experience the power of AI.

In April, Dubverse.ai launched this self-service product and onboarded more than 200 users who produced over 2,000 videos in more than 30 languages. With over one crore words in the database, AI models are programmed to provide more contextual dubbing output. Each of them brings a distinct element of content creation to the platform, allowing India to grow sustainably, the company said.

Dubverse.ai supports end-to-end dubbing and produces ready-to-publish videos in real-time. The self-service platform allows full control to the users to create, review and share the dubbed files.