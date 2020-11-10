Due to labour strike, Toyota declares Bidadi plant lock-out

Passenger car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor has declared lockout of its plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, following labour unrest.

A statement from the company said: Despite its efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment based on active employee participation and maintaining desired level of discipline in the plant, one of the employees who has a systematic record of misconducts was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company.

The statement added that the employee has been placed under suspension pending enquiry in line with the company rules and applicable laws.

As per extant service rules and keeping in mind the principles of natural justice, all possible opportunities will be provided to the employee during the inquiry process, the statement said.

It said at present the TKM Union has resorted to illegal sit-in strike and those team members are unlawfully staying in the company premises and compromising the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Due to the current volatile atmosphere and to protect the safety of employees, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is forced to declare a “lock-out” until further notice. Communication and dialogue with relevant stakeholders is ongoing to try and resolve the issue,” the statement said.