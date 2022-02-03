Dunzo expands Dunzo Daily to Pune 

Bengaluru, February 3

Dunzo, a quick commerce and convenience company, has launched its grocery delivery service Dunzo Daily in Pune.

Dunzo Daily offers customers instant delivery of daily needs products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, household necessities, hygiene items, and more, in about 19 mins of placing the order. Dunzo Daily was first launched in July 2021 in Bangalore and is now clocking close to 1 million monthly orders while growing at around 100 per cent month on month.

Dunzo Daily is expected to be launched in 10 cities across India within the first half of 2022, with a focus on relevant selection, easy and instant delivery experience and high product quality. Dunzo‘s operations include 25 mini warehouses to cover each neighborhood of the city. The delivery partner fleet for Dunzo is said to have doubled and within a year of launch, Dunzo Daily is expected to create more than 10,000 earnings opportunities across warehouse staff and delivery partners.

Commenting on the launch, Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo, said, “Our motto has always been to address the unmet daily needs of the urban consumer who is hard pressed for time. Pune was one of the early homes for Dunzo in India and now becomes the second city, after Bangalore, for Dunzo Daily. I am proud of our team who was able to get us launch ready in Pune within 6 weeks. Through a curated selection of not just high-quality fruits, vegetables, dairy etc. but also staples like bhakarwadi and chiwda, we aim to become the go to supermarket for all Punekars. There has already been a great response after the soft launch last week and we are committed to making Pune one of our top markets in India.”

Recently, Dunzo raised $240 million funding from Reliance Retail.