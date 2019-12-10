Dupont to support sustainable innovation in tie-up with Central Government initiative

Dupont has partnered with AGNIi (Accelerated Growth of New India’s Innovations), an initiative of the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, to support the development of sustainable innovation and technology across industries.

The partnership will help improve and increase implementation, testing and scale-up of innovations for speciality products across industries, including mobility, safety, electronics, water, health and nutrition, Dupont said. Further, it will help identify relevant innovation and application development opportunities for high-performance materials, ingredients and technologies, in which the global major has interests.

“Through this platform, we will be able to collaborate with research labs, start-ups, academia and various other partners, to create innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Omesh Garga, New Business & Innovation Director, DuPont South Asia.