Duroflex launches third experience centre in Bengaluru

Duroflex, a sleep solutions company, launched its third experience centre in Bengaluru.

The Experience Centre offers a shopping experience to people looking for a range of sleep solutions with a safe and hygienic shopping environment. Located in Jayanagar, the centre offers exclusive services and experiences . The other two experience centres in Bengaluru are located in Koramangala and Whitefield.

Besides expert advice to make an informed choice, shoppers can avail unique services such as free home delivery, custom size mattress order and bed measurement before placing the order.

This expansion plan is in line with the company’s vision to become ₹2,000-crore entity by 2025.

Mohanraj J, President & Business Unit Head, Duroflex, said, “The past year has been transformational for the category. With increased awareness about sleep, immunity, and overall health people are increasingly seeking genuine and innovative sleep solutions from a trustworthy brand and as leaders, we have been able to lead this change.”