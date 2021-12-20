Dutch chip maker closely watching developments in EV space

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Dutch semiconductor maker NXP’s India design team has one of the highest number of patents registered in the semiconductor space in the world, claimed a top company executive.
A team of over 2,500 engineers at four locations - Noida, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad -- contribute to design and innovation for NXP’s global operations, said Sanjay Gupta, Vice-President and Managing Director of NXP India.
The patents include system-level patents, SoC Design aspects, Digital and Analog Circuits AI/ML, Safety & Security Architecture, Communication Protocols, and many more.
NXP, which has partnerships with many global auto OEMs, is closely watching developments in the electric vehicle (EV) space, globally and in India.
Gupta explained: “One of the key innovations that we are focusing on is to develop an efficient battery management system so that even if battery technology does not change, we are able to use the electric vehicle battery more efficiently.”
The NXP India executive said his company is working with start-ups, OEMs as well as collaborating with the Indian government to develop standards for the EV space.
“NXP is active with all customers, especially the top two-wheeler customers, Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, etc,” said Gupta.
Commenting on the Rs 76,000-crore PLI scheme for semiconductors approved by the government, Gupta said, “This will enable India to become an electronics hub and encourage corporates to start manufacturing in India.
“It is a big step to put India on the world map of the semiconductors industry, as it will pave the path for the industry to broaden the horizon of research, manufacturing and export.”
In the long-term, issues such as a sudden surge in demand for semiconductors, will also be addressed.
Gupta said this move will also make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, to attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology
For the supply chain as a whole, Gupta believes that the semiconductor shortage plaguing automakers has taught OEMs and suppliers the lesson of planning ahead.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...