Dutch chip maker closely watching developments in EV space

Dutch semiconductor maker NXP’s India design team has one of the highest number of patents registered in the semiconductor space in the world, claimed a top company executive.

A team of over 2,500 engineers at four locations - Noida, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad -- contribute to design and innovation for NXP’s global operations, said Sanjay Gupta, Vice-President and Managing Director of NXP India.

The patents include system-level patents, SoC Design aspects, Digital and Analog Circuits AI/ML, Safety & Security Architecture, Communication Protocols, and many more.

NXP, which has partnerships with many global auto OEMs, is closely watching developments in the electric vehicle (EV) space, globally and in India.

Gupta explained: “One of the key innovations that we are focusing on is to develop an efficient battery management system so that even if battery technology does not change, we are able to use the electric vehicle battery more efficiently.”

The NXP India executive said his company is working with start-ups, OEMs as well as collaborating with the Indian government to develop standards for the EV space.

“NXP is active with all customers, especially the top two-wheeler customers, Ola Electric, TVS, Bajaj, etc,” said Gupta.

Commenting on the Rs 76,000-crore PLI scheme for semiconductors approved by the government, Gupta said, “This will enable India to become an electronics hub and encourage corporates to start manufacturing in India.

“It is a big step to put India on the world map of the semiconductors industry, as it will pave the path for the industry to broaden the horizon of research, manufacturing and export.”

In the long-term, issues such as a sudden surge in demand for semiconductors, will also be addressed.

Gupta said this move will also make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, to attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology

For the supply chain as a whole, Gupta believes that the semiconductor shortage plaguing automakers has taught OEMs and suppliers the lesson of planning ahead.