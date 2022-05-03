Dutch firm ATG group inaugurates first international office in Chennai

Dutch firm Access Technology Group, on Tuesday, inaugurated its first international office in Chennai through its Indian arm, Visics ATG India Pvt. Ltd. It also has an experience centre, in which the Dutch Government has funded €1 million to strengthen and improve the safety monitoring in India’s heavy industry.

The centre was inaugurated by Marten Van Den Berg, Netherlands Ambassador to India in the presence of Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu IT minister and Rene Slegers, CEO, ATG.

The experience centre will deliver high-tech and fully digital mobile solutions during maintenance turnarounds and shutdowns in high-risk industries such as petroleum refineries, petrochemical, gas, metallurgical and other process industries, said Mohan Venkatesan, Director, Visics ATG India.

The company has clients such as Aditya Birla Group, Hindalco, Ultratech, L&T, Shell, Exxon, BP, Suncor, and BASF. “We are technology integrators. We collect data and convert the data into a dashboard to make quick decisions, “ Venkatesan told BusinessLine.

For instance, the company does digital monitoring — specially designed for (confined) space monitoring during turnarounds and shutdowns; access control and management, live visuals inside and outside the confined spaces, immediate information on ‘who is where’ in case of emergency in both visual and audible alerts, he said.

He said the company also provides 24x7 remote support during installations and implementations of the Visics system worldwide; evacuation capabilities for one or more confined spaces at a time; remote gas detection and continuous visual observation with fast and flexible deployment techniques. “We also monitor global clients from Chennai,” he added.