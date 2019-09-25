Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 cr in Series E funding

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Dvara KGFS today announced that it has raised ₹70 crore in the final round of Series E funding taking the total tally of funds raised under this round to ₹167 crore.
The current round of funding came from Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI), an investment fund owned by the Norwegian and Danish governmental funds for developing countries. Prior to this, Dvara KGFS raised ₹97 crore in Series E equity funding led by Stakeboat Capital, along with existing investors LeapFrog Investment and Dvara Trust.
In April, Dvara KGFS also acquired Chennai-based micro finance institution Varam Capital for an undisclosed sum. "We are delighted to partner with NMI and Dvara KGFS look forward to tapping into their significant experience in financial inclusion both in India and overseas," said Samir Shah, Vice-Chair & Group President, Dvara Trust.
The latest round of equity funding comes in the backdrop of a rating upgrade to BBB from BBB- by rating agency ICRA. Dvara KGFS currently operates in 6 states and 276 branches with more than a million customers. It has started its operations in Jharkhand recently. The company's assets under management (AUM) stands at ₹800 crore.
