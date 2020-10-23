Dvara SmartGold to raise about $1 million in pre-Series A funding

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Dvara SmartGold, a Mumbai-based start-up promoting micro savings, is planning to raise about $1 million in pre-Series A funding, which would be used for product portfolio and further investment in technology. The company intends to raise the funding by March-April 2021.
The company is in discussion with a number of Indian and global private equity firms, with a social well-being focus.
The company, which offers gold savings schemes, will use the funds to bundle new products such as mutual funds, insurance and personnel or small business loans. On the technology front, the firm will use the funding for voice activation for customer services and for analysing customer spending behaviour, among others, Dvara SmartGold Founder-Director Sanjeev Agarwal told BusinessLine.
Launched in October 2019, the Dvara SmartGold platform allows customers to make gold savings and use it for emergencies or planned requirements. The company’s micro-savings product is in line with the Government's policy of "financialising" the gold sector and ensuring gold is used as a productive asset class.
“About 80 per cent of our customers are women, and our customers’ average savings is about Rs 560 per month,” Agarwal said.
The company has 20 employees and another nearly 10 outsourced personnel, and has a presence across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The average savings of most of the company’s customers is about Rs 560 per month, with an average household income of Rs 1,500-2,500 per month.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...