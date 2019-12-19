Companies

Dwarikesh Sugar opens new 100 KLPD ethanol plant in Uttar Pradesh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

Listed sugar firm, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has commissioned a new 100 kilo litre per day (KLPD) distillery at its Dwarikesh Nagar unit, Bundki, in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said on Thursday.

The Rs 145 crore project, commenced late last year, uses state-of-the art technology, besides having facilities for waste water recovery and zero liquid discharge.

“This expansion comes at a time that Indian sugar business is undergoing a paradigm shift. The distillery capacity expansion will increase Dwarikesh Sugar's ethanol production and strengthen forward integration. Besides, this initiative will enable the company to optimise the use of molasses generated within its cane crushing facilities and help moderate the impact of volatility of the sugar sector,” the statement said.

“The ethanol capacity expansion will help in strengthening our sugar manufacturing business and is in line with our vision to expand our business vertically while creating a multi-product foundation. The capital expenditure of approximately Rs. 145 crores will enable benefits to accrue across the foreseeable future,” said Vijay S Banka, Managing Director of Dwarikesh Sugar.

