Dwarikesh Sugar opens new 100 KLPD ethanol plant in Uttar Pradesh

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Listed sugar firm, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd has commissioned a new 100 kilo litre per day (KLPD) distillery at its Dwarikesh Nagar unit, Bundki, in Bijnor District of Uttar Pradesh, a company statement said on Thursday.
The Rs 145 crore project, commenced late last year, uses state-of-the art technology, besides having facilities for waste water recovery and zero liquid discharge.
“This expansion comes at a time that Indian sugar business is undergoing a paradigm shift. The distillery capacity expansion will increase Dwarikesh Sugar's ethanol production and strengthen forward integration. Besides, this initiative will enable the company to optimise the use of molasses generated within its cane crushing facilities and help moderate the impact of volatility of the sugar sector,” the statement said.
“The ethanol capacity expansion will help in strengthening our sugar manufacturing business and is in line with our vision to expand our business vertically while creating a multi-product foundation. The capital expenditure of approximately Rs. 145 crores will enable benefits to accrue across the foreseeable future,” said Vijay S Banka, Managing Director of Dwarikesh Sugar.
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...