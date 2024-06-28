IT-employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has accused DXC technology, formed by the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), of a year-long delay in onboarding over 4,800 campus recruits.

The union has written a letter to Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union minister of labour and employment, requesting him to take action against the company.

“The students who approached us said the company had sent them letters of intent. They were promised to be onboarded as soon as possible. This is not particular to one institute - it happened across India to several B.Tech graduates. The company is unresponsive to their follow-ups,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES told businessline.

He added that some delays have lasted more than two years, causing problems for new employees. Many rejected job offers because they believed in DXC Technology’s promises. “Now, they are struggling financially and are unsure about their future. The company’s actions have betrayed the trust of these young professionals. They expected a smooth start to their careers, but instead, are left waiting,” added Saluja.

In the letter, NITES wrote, “This unexpected delay constitutes a mental breach of trust with these individuals who placed their professional futures in the hands of the organization. The consequences of these delays are severe,” requesting the union minister to investigate the matter.

The union also demanded the company compensate the recruits for the period during which onboarding was delayed, to address the mental and emotional strain through its employee assistance program, and to identify alternate employment opportunities within the organization.

In a letter of intent shared with one such recruit in FY23, DXC technology’s talent acquisition team asked the candidate to mandatorily confirm their acceptance via a Google form, following which there was no response.

In a similar case, NITES filed a complaint against IT giant Infosys with the ministry regarding a delayed onboarding of about 2,000 campus recruits for over two years.

DXC Technology did not respond by the time of going to press.