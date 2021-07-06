Dynavax, Biological E ink agreement for Corbevax

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Biological E Ltd (BE), on Tuesday, entered into a commercial supply agreement for Dynavax’s CpG 1018TM advanced adjuvant for use in BE’s subunit Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Corbevax.

The commercial supply agreement extends through 2022. The agreement includes doses for delivery in 2021, which were manufactured under the previously announced funding agreement between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Dynavax.

Pending conditional regulatory approvals in India, BE expects to commence the product launch of Corvevax later this year. Last month, India’s Union Ministry of Health announced that it had finalised arrangements with BE to reserve 300 million doses of Corbevax to be manufactured later this year.

The arrangement with BE is part of the wider endeavour of the Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing financial support.

“Dynavax is proud to extend our collaboration with Biological E with a commercial supply agreement and deliver significant amounts of CpG 1018 in hopes that Corbevax will be an important vaccine protecting people globally, regardless of income level,” said Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax in a release

“We are pleased to collaborate with Dynavax and our collaboration will produce yet another vital vaccine against the spread of Covid-19. We believe Corbevax™ will play a critical role in eradicating the global pandemic,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Limited.

CpG 1018 adjuvant

CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in Heplisav-B (Hepatitis B vaccine), a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission.

The Dynavax-developed CpG 1018 adjuvant will provide an increased vaccine immune response, which has been demonstrated in Heplisav-B.

CpG 1018 adjuvant provides a well-developed technology and a significant safety database, potentially accelerating the development and large-scale manufacturing of a Covid-19 vaccine, the release added.