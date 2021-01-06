E-commerce firm DiagunCart offers anti-Covid kits to 5000 Kerala school students

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In the wake of the partial opening of schools in Kerala, Kochi-based e-commerce retailer DiagunCart will give away anti-Covid kits to 5000 Kerala school children across the State.
The kits, free of charge including the delivery, will be provided to the students' school addresses in the coming days. Each kit includes two washable and reusable cotton masks, five of three-ply ultrasonic masks with nose pins and 10 ml hand sanitizer.
The free kits will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis to the first 5000 orders placed through www.diaguncart.com.
Jijy Philip, Director, DiagunCart, said free kits will be delivered only to schools with at least 10 orders. In a school, a maximum number of 200 kits will be given away free of charge, he said.
But bulk orders will not be entertained. Students have to order individually and one student is permitted to order only once, he said.
At the peak of Covid19, DiaGunCart was in the news when it sold surgical masks at ₹3 while the market price was ₹20. The company has its own facilities to quickly deliver products across the state.
